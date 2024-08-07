NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NREF stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a current ratio of 296.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on NREF

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.