NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.50

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as high as C$3.60. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 38,929 shares changing hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.93.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.