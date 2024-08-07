Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Shares Up 17.1%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Nitches Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.
About Nitches
Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.
