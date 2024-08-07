Northland Capmk Weighs in on inTEST Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for inTEST in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE INTT opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. inTEST has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in inTEST by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in inTEST by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in inTEST by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

