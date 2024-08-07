Northland Power (NPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$26.19.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

