Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $388.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

