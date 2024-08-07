NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

