Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. Buys 400 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) CFO John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

