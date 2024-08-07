Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$975.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.6 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.
Novanta Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
