Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$975.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.6 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Novanta Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

About Novanta

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.