Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.0 million-$244.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.2 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 8.7 %

NOVT opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $165.25.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

About Novanta

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.