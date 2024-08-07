Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.0 million-$244.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.2 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.
Novanta Trading Up 8.7 %
NOVT opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $165.25.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
