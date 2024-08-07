Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

