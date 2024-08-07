Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 10%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 12,346,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 3,123,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Nuformix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuformix
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.