Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 10%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 12,346,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 3,123,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

