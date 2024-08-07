Nutex Health (NUTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter.
Nutex Health Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $59.40.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
