Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NUVB stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 87,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 over the last ninety days. 36.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

