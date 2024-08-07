Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.44% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

