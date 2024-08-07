NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by New Street Research to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.31.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,080,723 shares of company stock worth $606,952,541 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

