NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.22. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 11,005 shares traded.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 254.05%.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.