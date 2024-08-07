Nyxoah’s (NYXH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 134.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Nyxoah stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for approximately 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

