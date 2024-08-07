Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given New $5.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.45.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 15.5 %

NYSE OPAD opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Offerpad Solutions

In related news, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,073,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,440.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,717 shares of company stock worth $500,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.