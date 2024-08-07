Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

OPAD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 15.5 %

OPAD stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Offerpad Solutions

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,717 shares of company stock valued at $500,996. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

