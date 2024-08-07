ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.47. ON24 has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 736,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,191.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,679 shares of company stock worth $348,674. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ON24 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $461,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

