Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

