ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.
ONEOK Stock Performance
Shares of OKE opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Further Reading
