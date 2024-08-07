Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONIT opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Onity Group has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market cap of $192.28 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.64 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

