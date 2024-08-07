Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.12. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

