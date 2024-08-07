Oppenheimer Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

