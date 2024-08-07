Oppenheimer Increases Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $15.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LSEA

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at $77,044,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.