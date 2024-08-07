Oppenheimer Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $22.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.81. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at $21,913,904.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $145,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sunrun by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 990,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

