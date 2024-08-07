Oppenheimer Lowers IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

