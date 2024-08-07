Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
