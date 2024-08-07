Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.50. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

