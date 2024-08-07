Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORANGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Orange by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Orange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Orange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

