Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Orange Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Orange by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Orange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

About Orange

(Get Free Report

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.