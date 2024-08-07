Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10). 65,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 225,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
Orcadian Energy Trading Down 7.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of -2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.
About Orcadian Energy
Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
