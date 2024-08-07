Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

