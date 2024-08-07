Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Origin Materials has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of -80,780.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

