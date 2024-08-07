Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

