Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

