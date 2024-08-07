Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.20

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $32.58. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 64,676 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORRF. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.