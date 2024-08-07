Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 417,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 490,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Osino Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Osino Resources

About Osino Resources

In other news, Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total value of C$73,702.26. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

