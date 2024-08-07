Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Owens & Minor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after buying an additional 327,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 62,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 27.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 530,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 113,587 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.