Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 137,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.