Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 10.2 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

