Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Oxford Lane Capital

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.03%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.