Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $24.32.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

