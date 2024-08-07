Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OXLCN stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $24.32.
About Oxford Lane Capital
