Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 221.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.