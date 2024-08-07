Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

