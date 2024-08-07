Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.54.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

