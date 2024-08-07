Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 10.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 44,568,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,660,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

