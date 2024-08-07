Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Palomar Trading Up 5.4 %

PLMR stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,221,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $9,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 1,634.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $11,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 214.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

