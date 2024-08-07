Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.44 and last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 12866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $1,113,635.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,487,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palomar by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.31.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.