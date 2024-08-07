Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading Up 22.6%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) rose 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 37,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 322,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($1.05). Equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

